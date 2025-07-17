Romania expands voluntary military service to replace aging reservists

Romanian defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu announced on Wednesday, July 16, that the government is planning to expand the voluntary military service. The measure is being taken given that the current reservists have aged.

During an interview, the minister explained that according to the draft law currently under interministerial review, individuals who wish to take an active role in the military can participate in four-month training sessions, after which they will become reservists for the Romanian Army and may even become its employees.

“In recent years, all European countries have changed their policy of preparing the population for defense. We have two important projects under interministerial review, for the third time now, since governments have kept changing, regarding changes to the National Defense Law. We also plan to create a framework for another form of military volunteering, namely fixed-term volunteers,” Moșteanu said, cited by News.ro.

The government is encouraging the four-month training sessions to rebuild its reserve component, as many reservists have aged past the ideal military service age. The new draft law aims to encourage young people to join the army ranks and eventually become soldiers.

“There is the permanent army, which is very well prepared, very good people and many young people enter the system, and that makes me very happy, but we need to expand this base, to also look at what happens in 10–15 years, because it's pointless to equip ourselves and get all sorts of gear if there won’t be anyone to press the button,” Moșteanu concluded.

During the same interview, the minister rejected the idea of the obligatory military service.

(Photo source: Roibul | Dreamstime.com)