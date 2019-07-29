Vodafone Romania reports 2.7% lower revenues in second quarter

Telecom operator Vodafone Romania’s total revenues declined by 2.7% in the quarter ended June 30, compared to the same period last year.

Starting April 1, 2019, Vodafone Group and its Romanian subsidiary report their results under the new international accounting standards IFRS15 and IFRS16.

Vodafone Romania’s service revenues rose by 0.2% year-on-year to EUR 158.6 million in the quarter, the company informed. “Excluding the impact of Mobile Termination Rates, service revenues grew by 0.8%,” the release said.

Vodafone Romania had a mobile customer base of 9.024 million as of June 30, 1.4% more than one year earlier.

“In this quarter, we continued to focus on our mission to connect for a better future with the launch of the first 5G network in Romania. […]The certification of the best mobile data network in Romania, according to the tests conducted by P3 communications, rewards the efforts of our engineers,” said Murielle Lorilloux, Vodafone Romania CEO.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)