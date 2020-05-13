Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:25
Business
Vodafone Romania reports EUR 0.9 bln revenues in FY2020
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of British telecom group Vodafone reported its total revenues reached EUR 905 million in the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

The results include the contribution of UPC Romania, a company Vodafone group bought in August 2019 under a global deal, and merged into its local subsidiary.

Vodafone Romania is the second-largest mobile communications operator in the country. Since the acquisition of UPC, the company's consolidated customer base for fixed broadband services has increased by 18,000, reaching 702,000 customers at the end of March 2020, the company announced.

"The past financial year was very dynamic for us, and we had a lot of important milestones that include the launch of the first 5G network in the country and the expanding on the IoT market, enabling our business customers to become even more performant in a very challenging market. We continued with another significant milestone – the acquisition of UPC. We launched the first commercial converged offer in early September 2019 and we had an impressive fast finalization of the legal merger in just only several months," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

The company also had to adapt its strategy and the way of working to face the unprecedented health and social crisis, she added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:25
Business
Vodafone Romania reports EUR 0.9 bln revenues in FY2020
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian subsidiary of British telecom group Vodafone reported its total revenues reached EUR 905 million in the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

The results include the contribution of UPC Romania, a company Vodafone group bought in August 2019 under a global deal, and merged into its local subsidiary.

Vodafone Romania is the second-largest mobile communications operator in the country. Since the acquisition of UPC, the company's consolidated customer base for fixed broadband services has increased by 18,000, reaching 702,000 customers at the end of March 2020, the company announced.

"The past financial year was very dynamic for us, and we had a lot of important milestones that include the launch of the first 5G network in the country and the expanding on the IoT market, enabling our business customers to become even more performant in a very challenging market. We continued with another significant milestone – the acquisition of UPC. We launched the first commercial converged offer in early September 2019 and we had an impressive fast finalization of the legal merger in just only several months," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

The company also had to adapt its strategy and the way of working to face the unprecedented health and social crisis, she added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19