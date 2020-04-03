Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 20:16
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vodafone celebrates mothers in Romania by creating them statues based on live 4K holograms, the telecom company announced on Wednesday, March 4.

“One year after the worldwide premiere represented by the first rock concert integrating a real-time hologram using 5G, Vodafone Romania takes it to the next level and creates live holograms in 4K resolution using 5G,” the company said in a press release.

In March, customers will have the opportunity to offer their mothers a special gift by creating them, with the help of Vodafone Supernet 5G network, a live statue based on their live 4K hologram. Using special equipment and within a special designed environment, mothers are recorded and transformed in real time, with the help of 5G, into live 4K hologram statues, capturing their reactions and feelings. After the creation of the live 4K hologram statue, moms will receive a video of the unique experience, according to the company.

“We continue to innovate and to use the latest technologies to improve people's lives and create a better connected future. All moms deserve a statue and we are making this possible in a digital way. We are proud to create the world's first live 4K holograms over Supernet 5G network to celebrate Moms,” said Catalin Buliga, CTO Vodafone Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 54525864 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 20:16
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vodafone celebrates mothers in Romania by creating them statues based on live 4K holograms, the telecom company announced on Wednesday, March 4.

“One year after the worldwide premiere represented by the first rock concert integrating a real-time hologram using 5G, Vodafone Romania takes it to the next level and creates live holograms in 4K resolution using 5G,” the company said in a press release.

In March, customers will have the opportunity to offer their mothers a special gift by creating them, with the help of Vodafone Supernet 5G network, a live statue based on their live 4K hologram. Using special equipment and within a special designed environment, mothers are recorded and transformed in real time, with the help of 5G, into live 4K hologram statues, capturing their reactions and feelings. After the creation of the live 4K hologram statue, moms will receive a video of the unique experience, according to the company.

“We continue to innovate and to use the latest technologies to improve people's lives and create a better connected future. All moms deserve a statue and we are making this possible in a digital way. We are proud to create the world's first live 4K holograms over Supernet 5G network to celebrate Moms,” said Catalin Buliga, CTO Vodafone Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 54525864 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest
03 March 2020
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils its first electric model, "Europe's most affordable all-electric car"
03 March 2020
Nature
World Wildlife Day: Wild animals still roam in Romania’s forests
02 March 2020
Entertainment
“Alcohol You”, Romania’s song for Eurovision 2020 contest in Rotterdam
01 March 2020
Culture
Romanian filmmaker wins Best Director in Berlinale 2020 Encounters section

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40