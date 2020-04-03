Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution

Vodafone celebrates mothers in Romania by creating them statues based on live 4K holograms, the telecom company announced on Wednesday, March 4.

“One year after the worldwide premiere represented by the first rock concert integrating a real-time hologram using 5G, Vodafone Romania takes it to the next level and creates live holograms in 4K resolution using 5G,” the company said in a press release.

In March, customers will have the opportunity to offer their mothers a special gift by creating them, with the help of Vodafone Supernet 5G network, a live statue based on their live 4K hologram. Using special equipment and within a special designed environment, mothers are recorded and transformed in real time, with the help of 5G, into live 4K hologram statues, capturing their reactions and feelings. After the creation of the live 4K hologram statue, moms will receive a video of the unique experience, according to the company.

“We continue to innovate and to use the latest technologies to improve people's lives and create a better connected future. All moms deserve a statue and we are making this possible in a digital way. We are proud to create the world's first live 4K holograms over Supernet 5G network to celebrate Moms,” said Catalin Buliga, CTO Vodafone Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 54525864 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com)