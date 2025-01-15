Vladimir Sterescu becomes first Romanian to lead Global Outsourcing Division at CGS

Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), a global leader in outsourcing services, software applications, and AR/VR-based learning solutions, announced the appointment of Vladimir Sterescu as president of the Global Outsourcing Division. He becomes the first Romanian to reach a top position in CGS's global leadership structure.

In his new role, Sterescu will oversee global teams comprising over 8,000 employees from countries such as the US, Chile, Colombia, Romania, Israel, and India. He will report directly to CGS founder and president Phil Friedman.

"Vlad's extensive expertise and innovative approaches to customer success make him the ideal leader for our outsourcing division," said Phil Friedman.

"Recent transformations are opening new horizons for our international expansion, with plans to enter new verticals and industries, as well as expand horizontally in sectors where we already have a strong presence. We will invest in strengthening existing partnerships and creating new strategic collaborations," stated Vladimir Sterescu, president of CGS's Global Outsourcing Division.

Sterescu's journey from Romanian entrepreneur to global leader is a testament to the potential of local talent on the international stage. In 2003, he founded EasyCall, one of Romania's first call center companies, at a time when the country was not yet recognized in the global outsourcing map. Three years later, he sold the company to CGS, where he continued to lead local operations before rising to the position of vice-president for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Under his leadership, CGS Romania grew exponentially, opening seven operational centers across the country and becoming one of the largest employers in Romania, with over 4,000 employees.

CGS also announced that Cristian Berdilă, who began his career within the company as a call center agent in 2005, will assume the role of vice-president of Operations for Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CGS)