Tech

Vladimir Sterescu becomes first Romanian to lead Global Outsourcing Division at CGS

15 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), a global leader in outsourcing services, software applications, and AR/VR-based learning solutions, announced the appointment of Vladimir Sterescu as president of the Global Outsourcing Division. He becomes the first Romanian to reach a top position in CGS's global leadership structure.

In his new role, Sterescu will oversee global teams comprising over 8,000 employees from countries such as the US, Chile, Colombia, Romania, Israel, and India. He will report directly to CGS founder and president Phil Friedman.

"Vlad's extensive expertise and innovative approaches to customer success make him the ideal leader for our outsourcing division," said Phil Friedman.

"Recent transformations are opening new horizons for our international expansion, with plans to enter new verticals and industries, as well as expand horizontally in sectors where we already have a strong presence. We will invest in strengthening existing partnerships and creating new strategic collaborations," stated Vladimir Sterescu, president of CGS's Global Outsourcing Division. 

Sterescu's journey from Romanian entrepreneur to global leader is a testament to the potential of local talent on the international stage. In 2003, he founded EasyCall, one of Romania's first call center companies, at a time when the country was not yet recognized in the global outsourcing map. Three years later, he sold the company to CGS, where he continued to lead local operations before rising to the position of vice-president for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). 

Under his leadership, CGS Romania grew exponentially, opening seven operational centers across the country and becoming one of the largest employers in Romania, with over 4,000 employees.

CGS also announced that Cristian Berdilă, who began his career within the company as a call center agent in 2005, will assume the role of vice-president of Operations for Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CGS)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Vladimir Sterescu becomes first Romanian to lead Global Outsourcing Division at CGS

15 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), a global leader in outsourcing services, software applications, and AR/VR-based learning solutions, announced the appointment of Vladimir Sterescu as president of the Global Outsourcing Division. He becomes the first Romanian to reach a top position in CGS's global leadership structure.

In his new role, Sterescu will oversee global teams comprising over 8,000 employees from countries such as the US, Chile, Colombia, Romania, Israel, and India. He will report directly to CGS founder and president Phil Friedman.

"Vlad's extensive expertise and innovative approaches to customer success make him the ideal leader for our outsourcing division," said Phil Friedman.

"Recent transformations are opening new horizons for our international expansion, with plans to enter new verticals and industries, as well as expand horizontally in sectors where we already have a strong presence. We will invest in strengthening existing partnerships and creating new strategic collaborations," stated Vladimir Sterescu, president of CGS's Global Outsourcing Division. 

Sterescu's journey from Romanian entrepreneur to global leader is a testament to the potential of local talent on the international stage. In 2003, he founded EasyCall, one of Romania's first call center companies, at a time when the country was not yet recognized in the global outsourcing map. Three years later, he sold the company to CGS, where he continued to lead local operations before rising to the position of vice-president for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). 

Under his leadership, CGS Romania grew exponentially, opening seven operational centers across the country and becoming one of the largest employers in Romania, with over 4,000 employees.

CGS also announced that Cristian Berdilă, who began his career within the company as a call center agent in 2005, will assume the role of vice-president of Operations for Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CGS)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 January 2025
Justice
Former Romanian president, PM charged again with crimes against humanity in 1990 miners’ riot case
15 January 2025
Society
Romanian passport sixth strongest in the world after obtaining visa-free access to US
15 January 2025
Events
Romania promotes agro-food products at Green Week 2025 in Berlin
15 January 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded US company Databricks secures USD 5 billion funding
15 January 2025
Defense
Romania participates in three of NATO's eight battle groups on the eastern flank
15 January 2025
Justice
Bucharest Tribunal replaces Andrew Tate’s house arrest with judicial supervision
15 January 2025
Politics
Romania’s far-right opposition takes steps to suspend president Iohannis
14 January 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor says Romania’s territorial reorganization should be based on well-founded studies, not rushed