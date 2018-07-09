Slovenian retailer Vitapur Home opens first Bucharest store

Vitapur Home, a Slovenian brand which manufactures and sells products for premium homes, sports or travelling, will open a 120 sqm store in the Mega Mall in Bucharest this August.

The retailer plans a network of at least 19 stores in Romania over the next three years. The stores will have a surface ranging in between 120 and 190 sqm.

Vitapur currently has a network of approximately 90 stores in shopping centers and galleries in Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria.

Besides Vitapur, the retailer’s portfolio of brands includes Vitapur Family, Hitex, Rosmarino, Scandinavia, 4kiddo and Svilanit.

Mega Mall is owned by NEPI Rockcastle.

(Photo: Vitapur Hrvatska Facebook Page)

