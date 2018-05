Mega Mall, one of the biggest shopping centers in Bucharest, owned by investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, will invest about EUR 3.5 million in rearranging its 10,000 sqm food court and entertainment area, located on the second floor.

Mega Mall opened in 2015 after a EUR 165 million investment.

The mall has a leasable area of about 77,000 sqm on four levels and hosts over 200 stores.

