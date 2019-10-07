Visual arts festival starts at the Romanian seaside in August

The International Festival of Visual Arts (VSLO) takes place in Vama Veche, at the Romanian seaside, between August 23 and September 1.

The event will bring a series of free workshops and seminars on photography, film, painting and sculpture, with trainers from Romania, Greece, US, Sweden, Poland, and Norway, the organizers announced.

US photographer Chris Suspect will return at VSLO with a workshop, while Romanian photographer Vlad Eftenie will speak about delivering memorable images that tell visual stories. Cornel Lazia, Vali Bărbulescu, Andrei Ciobică, Cătălin Săvulescu, Marek Czarnecki, Florin Ghioca, Olav Urdahl, Spyros Papaspyropoulos, and Marian Sterea will also deliver workshops at the festival, as will Swedish photographer Jeanette Hagglund, who will speak about architecture photography. Meanwhile, Dragoş Cristea and Andrei Apostol will tackle the topic of analog photography.

(Photo: Festivalul de Arte Vizuale - VSLO Facebook Page)

