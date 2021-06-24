Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Norway's Visma takes over Romanian cloud accounting start-up Keez

24 June 2021
The majority stake in Keez, the Romanian technology start-up that launched an online platform for small business and freelancers (PFAs) accounting about three years ago, was bought by Norwegian software producer Visma.

The buyer also owns Romanian billing services provider SmartBill, according to a local company announcement.

Keez offers a solution covering the entire accounting process by integrating professional accounting services on top of their product. In addition, their product uses machine learning for improved efficiency, giving their customers a competitive advantage.

“We are pleased to join forces with such a strong international player like Visma. With their experience and network of competence, we will be able to focus on our continued development and delivering value to our customers,” said Daniel Mateescu, founder and managing director at Keez.

“Keez is a strong player with solid growth in a market full of potential, and by teaming up, we take an important step in our expansion strategy. With their forward-thinking frame of mind and company culture that matches ours, we are delighted to have them on board,” said Visma’s CEO Merete Hverven.

(Photo: Omdeaetb | Dreamstime.com)

