Norway’s Visma takes over Romanian cloud accounting start-up Keez

The majority stake in Keez, the Romanian technology start-up that launched an online platform for small business and freelancers (PFAs) accounting about three years ago, was bought by Norwegian software producer Visma.

The buyer also owns Romanian billing services provider SmartBill, according to a local company announcement.

Keez offers a solution covering the entire accounting process by integrating professional accounting services on top of their product. In addition, their product uses machine learning for improved efficiency, giving their customers a competitive advantage.

“We are pleased to join forces with such a strong international player like Visma. With their experience and network of competence, we will be able to focus on our continued development and delivering value to our customers,” said Daniel Mateescu, founder and managing director at Keez.

“Keez is a strong player with solid growth in a market full of potential, and by teaming up, we take an important step in our expansion strategy. With their forward-thinking frame of mind and company culture that matches ours, we are delighted to have them on board,” said Visma’s CEO Merete Hverven.

(Photo: Omdeaetb | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com