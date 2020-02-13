Norwegian software group Visma changes management of RO subsidiary

Visma Software Romania, the local subsidiary of Norwegian software group Visma, has changed its management.

Sibiu-born Daniel Reisenauer took over as Managing Director of the company and will replace Sorin Rotariu, who has set up the Visma business in Romania and has led it for over 20 years.

Rotariu was promoted to Country Managing Director of Visma Romania Holding, the entity that manages all the Romanian operations of the Norwegian group.

At the end of last year, Visma took over a control stake in local startup Smart Bill. Visma Software Romania is a provider of software products for automation.

Visma opened its first R&D center in Romania in 2006, in Timisoara. One year later, it bought a local software developer from Sibiu and the two entities merged in 2009.

Visma Software Romania had a turnover of RON 89 mln (EUR 18.6 mln) and a net profit of RON 4 mln (EUR 850,000) in 2018. The company had over 430 employees.

Daniel Reisenauer, the new Managing Director, has over 15 years of experience in the BPO sector and has worked as Delivery Lead, Account Manager, Location Lead in international companies such as Office Depot and Accenture.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]