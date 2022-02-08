Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

RO minister of energy Popescu literally survives motion in Parliament

08 February 2022
Radical Romanian leader George Simion, the leader of the party AUR (rated around 20% in the latest polls), approached with rage the minister of energy Virgil Popescu while the latter was defending himself in the context of a motion filed in Parliament.

The radical leader came close to Popescu, shouting at him "You're a thief."

The incident was close to turning into one of the very few physical confrontations in Romania's Parliament.

"This is the first time in the history of the Romanian Parliament that a minister has been physically assaulted while giving a speech. Under these circumstances, I cannot continue the meeting. I convene the meeting of the Permanent Bureau. I declare the meeting closed," the chairman of the meeting, Daniel Suciu (PSD), said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The joint session was suspended, and the vote on the motion, scheduled for Wednesday, February 9, will probably be deferred as well.

The reformist party USR has filed a simple motion against the minister of energy Virgil Popescu, whom they accuse of having endangered the national energy system. The motion comes amid a broad increase in energy prices hitting households' budgets.

Popescu, a member of the Liberal Party (PNL), received endorsement from the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD); hence the opposition party has nearly no chance to see its motion passed by the lawmakers.

But it was a perfect opportunity for radical leader George Simion to demonstrate once again his populism in an attempt to gain even more popularity by pointing to a "public enemy" supposedly responsible for the rising energy prices. 

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

