Romanian subsidiaries of Austrian insurer VIG return to profit in first half

Austrian Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) reported a decrease of the gross premiums underwritten by its Romanian subsidiaries by almost 14% in the first half of this year, to EUR 235 million.

The decline was mainly driven by the mandatory car insurance segment (RCA) where the sales halved compared to the same period last year.

On the upside, the three companies in the group returned to the black in the period, posting EUR 2.4 million total gross profit compared to EUR 43.1 mln losses in the same period last year.

VIG has a share of nearly 25% of the local insurance market, where it operates through three companies - Omniasig, Asirom, and BCR Life Insurance.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]