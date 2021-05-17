Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:31
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian winery Vifrana sees its shares up 11% upon BVB listing

17 May 2021
The organic wine producer Vifrana on May 14 went public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Multilateral Trading System (MTS), under the ticker BIOW.

The price of its shares, at the end of the first trading day, was 11% higher than the price set in the private placement conducted by Goldring last year. As a result, the company’s market capitalisation reached RON 25.1 mln (EUR 5.1 bln) at the end of May 14.

Vifrana was established in 1998 and it reoriented towards the cultivation of vines and the production of wines in 2006, when the base of the organic vineyard was laid. Currently, the company produces organic wines and manages the Vifrana winery that processes the entire grape production from its own vine culture (129,19 ha) in the Adamclisi area, Dobrogea.

At the end of last year, the company carried out a private placement through which it sold a number of 21,220,322 shares (resulting in the sale of a 42% stake) at a price of RON 0.45 per share.

For 2020, Vifrana posted total revenues of RON 15.61 mln (EUR 3.29 mln) and a net profit of RON 1.46 mln (EUR 0.31 mln). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Igorr/Dreamstime.com)

