Victor Ponta, a former prime minister and leader of the Social Democrats (PSD), said he intends to run in the repeat presidential elections this May. Speaking at Parliament on Wednesday, February 19, he confirmed his decision, emphasizing that he will not run under the banner of the ruling PSD-PNL coalition, News.ro reported.

"My opinion is very clear: in Romania, anyone who has the right and does not violate the Constitution should be able to run. I believe everyone should have the chance to run, and people should choose their president, which will likely happen in May unless last year's second round is not resumed," Ponta said.

When asked whether he had made a final decision on running, he responded, "Of course, I have made my decision."

Regarding his position within PSD, he stated that it is up to the party leadership to decide whether he remains a member. "I do what is best for PSD voters," he added.

Ponta also argued that Romanian voters, including those who support PSD, the Liberals (PNL), or neither, deserve a broader choice of candidates.

"I believe that change in Romania cannot come solely from Calin Georgescu's candidacy. It is good to have more candidates who want to change the system," he said.

A self-described pro-American, Ponta expressed strong support for Romania's partnership with the US but insisted that national sovereignty should be determined by the people's will and politicians acting in Romania's best interest.

"For years, the country's leaders have made decisions based on their personal interests and those of other nations, not Romania's. This must change," the former PM stated.

He added: "Democracy has prevailed in America, and it must prevail in Romania as well. In America, there is democracy; in Romania, there is not - but there will be."

Victor Ponta previously ran for president of Romania in 2014, when he lost in the second round to former president Klaus Iohannis.

Romania is set to rerun presidential elections in May after the Constitutional Court canceled last year’s vote. According to the electoral schedule, candidacies can be submitted no later than March 15.

Other announced candidates include Crin Antonescu, the joint candidate of the PNL-PSD-UDMR alliance, Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan (independent), and USR leader Elena Lasconi. Far-right politician Diana Șoșoacă, an MEP and the leader of the SOS Romania party, also announced her intention to run.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)