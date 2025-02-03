Politics

Romania's former PM Victor Ponta closer to announcing his presidential candidacy

03 February 2025

Victor Ponta, former Social Democrat (PSD) leader, former prime minister and presidential candidate for the Social Democrats, currently MP and advisor to prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, stated on February 2, after the PSD Extraordinary Congress, at which he was unable to give a speech, that he is "very determined" to enter the presidential campaign.

"The current coalition does not listen to Romanians, and only one candidate among those announced, Călin Georgescu, talks about "radical change" while "the others are the people of the system," Ponta commented, as quoted by Bursa.ro.

"I am very determined to enter the fight so that Romanians have more courageous leaders who propose radical change. (...) I know how I have to fight this battle, I will propose a radical project, a project of total change, and I will fight for it," he said.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said Ponta is entitled to run for president, but not as a member of the Social Democratic Party. PSD is backing Crin Antonescu in the presidential race.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Victor Ponta, former Social Democrat (PSD) leader, former prime minister and presidential candidate for the Social Democrats, currently MP and advisor to prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, stated on February 2, after the PSD Extraordinary Congress, at which he was unable to give a speech, that he is "very determined" to enter the presidential campaign.

"The current coalition does not listen to Romanians, and only one candidate among those announced, Călin Georgescu, talks about "radical change" while "the others are the people of the system," Ponta commented, as quoted by Bursa.ro.

"I am very determined to enter the fight so that Romanians have more courageous leaders who propose radical change. (...) I know how I have to fight this battle, I will propose a radical project, a project of total change, and I will fight for it," he said.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said Ponta is entitled to run for president, but not as a member of the Social Democratic Party. PSD is backing Crin Antonescu in the presidential race.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal

