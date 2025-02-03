Romania's leading ruling partner, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), endorsed Crin Antonescu, who was proposed by the Hungarian party UDMR and has already been endorsed by the Liberals (PNL) as the ruling coalition's presidential candidate. He also set a conservative agenda for the electoral campaign.

In his position as PNL president, Crin Antonescu brought his party into an alliance with the Social Democrats, allegedly sponsored by oligarch Dan Voiculescu and his political vehicle, in 2011. In 2012, after the coalition won the parliamentary elections, Antonescu served as head of the Senate and temporarily as acting president during USL's attempt to overthrow president Traian Basescu.

Social Democrat leader and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu backed Antonescu's candidacy on marked remarks against "progressist slippages" of the European Commission – a positioning supposedly aimed at addressing the rising popularity of ultranationalist candidate Calin Georgescu. In his turn, Crin Antonescu echoed Ciolacu's statements, stating that he wants no more "homosexuals' parades one week and heterosexuals' parade the other," as reported by G4media.ro.

Marcel Ciolacu stated that Romanians "are a tolerant and open people towards diversity," but when it comes to family, it can only be formed between a man and a woman.

"But beyond these aspects, one of the most serious mistakes that fueled the revolt all over Europe was progressive aggression. We have come to speak in whispers, including in Romania, about our beliefs, just so as not to disturb. I have said it in the past, and I say it now. Romanians are tolerant and open to diversity, but when we talk about family, it can only be formed between a man and a woman. We are Christians. Period," he stated.

