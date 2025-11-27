Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania introduces modular accommodation units

Tășuleasa Social Association, which developed the long-distance trail Via Transilvanica, has developed a modular accommodation unit prototype, the first in what is to become a network of rural hospitality spaces. The network will cover areas along the trail that are isolated and lacking tourist infrastructure or communities with an aging population where there are no other accommodation options.

The association plans to place the first units next year and to reach a network of 100-200 such accommodation modules over the next five to seven years.

The module, which is part of ongoing efforts to develop the tourist infrastructure along the trail, was created from a concept by architect Dorin Ștefan, based on his experience of walking the route. The farmsteads and hayfields along the trail inspired the design of the unit, which aims to integrate contemporary design into the rural landscape.

"The accommodation module is more than a construction. It is a promise. We wanted to show that rural hospitality can be contemporary, sustainable, and deeply rooted in our identity. These constructions are not just places to sleep; they represent bridges between people," Alin Uhlmann Ușeriu, president of the Tășuleasa Social Association, said. "Each module placed in a household means an extra chance for the communities along the route, bringing income and energy where infrastructure was lacking, and Via Transilvanica becomes a road that regenerates, not just connects. In this way, we can contribute directly with respect for nature, for local traditions, for those who live on this path and for generations to come."

This lightweight wooden module, which can accommodate six to eight people, stands on bolted metal foundations and beams to minimize impact on soil in protected areas. Tășuleasa Social said it was working with the team of Creative Engineering to improve the construction's functionality so that it adapts to any form of relief and infrastructure, as well as the needs of hikers and local communities.

"Although it is small in size, the module is designed with the same engineering rigor applied in industries such as automotive or aerospace. The result is a compact, energy-efficient, and easy-to-install space, with a high level of technical performance and architectural quality," Marius Șoflete, co-founder of Creative Engineering, said.

Via Transilvanica stretches between Putna, in northern Romania, and Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country. It spans 1,599 km following the inauguration of the Terra Borza Teutonica extension in Braşov county earlier this year. It opened in 2022, following four years of work that involved local communities and over 10,000 volunteers. It showcases 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites while crossing ten counties: Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, and Mehedinți. It is divided into cultural-historical regions: Bucovina, The Highlands (Ținutul de Sus), Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, Terra Romana, and Terra Borza Teutonica.

(Photos: Asociația Tășuleasa Social)

