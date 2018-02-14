Verdi’s Don Carlos premiers at the Bucharest Opera

Don Carlos, the five-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi, will premiere at the Bucharest Opera on February 18.

Italian director Mario De Carlo authored the direction, the sets, the costumes and the lighting of the performance. Conductor Tiberiu Soare will lead the orchestra, which will perform alongside the Bucharest National Opera choir.

In the February 18 performance, Daniel Magdal will play Don Carlos, Cellia Costea – Elisabetta de Valois, Ramaz Chikviladze – King Phillip II, Cătălin Țoropoc – Rodrigo, the Marquis of Posa, Oana Andra – the Princess Eboli, and Marius Boloș – The Grand Inquisitor. The full cast is listed here.

The opera was composed to a French-language libretto by Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle, based on the play Don Carlos, Infante of Spain by Friedrich Schiller. It premiered in March, 1867.

Director Mario de Carlo previously worked with numerous opera houses in Italy, and all over the world, including ones in Verona, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, and Seoul. In Romania, he worked in Timisoara and in Bucharest.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the Bucharest Opera House and on the opera’s website.

