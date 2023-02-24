OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere gets another 4-year mandate

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Christine Verchere, who in 2018 replaced Mariana Gheorghe as the head of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, received a new CEO mandate, valid until April 16, 2027.

Alina Popa, the financial director of Petrom, also received an extension of her mandate, according to the company's Supervisory Board.

In 2018 Christina Verchere was brought to Petrom from the British group BP after the unexpected resignation of Mariana Gheorghe.

On February 23, OMV Petrom announced that it appointed Cristian Hubati to the directorate to be responsible for exploration and production. He replaced Hans Christopher Veit following the end of his mandate.

Hubati graduated from the Polytechnic University of Bucharest in 1995. He joined OMV Petrom in 2007 and has held several management positions since then.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

