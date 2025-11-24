Austria's Verbund adds 76 MWh BESS to renewables portfolio in Romania

Verbund Wind Power Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of Austrian energy company Verbund, has selected a consortium comprising Prime Batteries Technology and Enevo Group for the supply and integration of a new Battery Energy Storage System - BESS with a capacity of 76 MWh and an absorption/delivery capacity of 48MW.

Verbund operates a 226 MW wind farm in the Casimcea region, in Tulcea County, since 2012 and has announced the acquisition of a 272 MW wind power project from Monsson, as well as the construction of a 60 MW photovoltaic plant with Simtel also at Casimcea.

The BESS will be located within the existing Casimcea wind farm complex. Prime Batteries Technology & Enevo join forces to deliver the full EPC scope, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2026

The installation is designed to enhance the integration of renewable energy into the grid and improve the operational flexibility of the company's local renewable assets.

A consortium of Prime Batteries Technology and Enevo Group will deliver the full EPC scope, including design, equipment supply, system integration, installation, commissioning, and the handover of the fully operational battery storage facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2026, and the estimated date of commissioning is set for September 2026.

"This battery storage project represents a key element in our strategy to modernize Romania's renewable energy infrastructure and support grid stability. We are confident in our partnership with Prime Batteries Technology and Enevo Group to deliver this important facility," said Adrian Borotea, Verbund Wind Power Romania managing director.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hrishchenko Oleksandr/Dreamstime.com)