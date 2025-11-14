Veranda Mall celebrates 9 years of growth and community with a vibrant winter season: new shopping options and a packed events program to bring the locals together

Partner Content

Nine years after opening its doors, Veranda Mall enters its most exciting chapter yet. What began as a project to breathe new life into the Obor neighborhood has evolved into one of Bucharest’s most beloved destinations for shopping, leisure, and connection. As it marks this anniversary, Veranda unveils a winter events lineup rich in culture, generosity, and celebration, proof that the mall’s story is as much about people as it is about retail.

“For us, the anniversary is not just a milestone, it’s a reminder that our mission has always been to grow with the community,” says Andreea Manole, Marketing Manager, Veranda Mall. “We’ve seen Obor transform in remarkable ways over the past decade, and we’re proud to have played a part in that transformation.”

A new chapter of growth and reinvention

Since opening in 2016, Veranda Mall has remained deeply connected to the Obor neighborhood, growing in step with the community it helped revitalize. Nearly a decade later, the shopping center continues to evolve, adapting to the city’s changing rhythms and residents' everyday needs.

This year marks a new phase of development, featuring a mix of local and international brands that add both convenience and diversity to Veranda’s offering, making every visit smoother and more enjoyable. Recent openings include Wendy’s, marking an important milestone in the American brand’s Romanian expansion; BioBlu; Tucano Coffee; Original Barber Shop; Parisielle; Cato; and Saniour, a Lebanese restaurant that adds a new culinary note to the food court. E-Sushi has also recently opened, enriching the mall’s dining scene with a Japanese touch.

Animax has also expanded its store, and together with the newly opened Fressnapf, Europe’s leading pet retailer, reinforces Veranda’s position as a pet-friendly destination that welcomes all members of the family - including the four-legged ones.

Looking ahead, Millomania, a new Tabac Xpress store, and the Compas Bookstore will further expand the experience, ensuring that each visit feels fresh and full of discovery.

“We’re constantly curating experiences that make people want to stay longer, whether that means a new dining concept, a creative workshop, or a family event,” adds Andreea Manole. “Shopping should feel effortless, but the experience should always surprise.”

A season of shopping and celebration

As the holiday season begins, Veranda Mall becomes a go-to destination for winter shopping, offering gifts, fashion, home décor, and festive treats. The winter shopping season kicked off with Black Friday, marking the official start of the holiday rush. Shoppers found offers of up to 70% at select stores, with many tenants extending promotions through the end of November.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Special prices and limited-edition collections continue throughout December, giving visitors plenty of reasons to return, whether they’re still searching for the perfect Christmas gift or simply looking to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

November highlights: media, women, and creativity

Veranda Mall’s winter calendar begins with a strong cultural and community focus. On November 20, Veranda Mall will host Gala Radar de Media at Cinemax Veranda, one of the most anticipated events in Romania’s media landscape, bringing together public figures, artists, leading television networks, publishers, top brands, and business leaders.

The same spirit of creativity continues with the Toy & Model Fair on November 22-23 and Veranda Women Hub on November 25. The Women Hub has become one of the mall’s standout initiatives, a space for female entrepreneurs and professionals to exchange ideas, build networks, and find inspiration.

“Our goal has always been to create a space where people connect - not just with brands, but with ideas and one another,” says Andreea Manole. “This winter, that sense of belonging is what we’re celebrating.”

A festive season with heart

As December arrives, Veranda Mall will once again turn into a winter wonderland, designed by and for the community. This year, part of the holiday decorations come from ten schools and kindergartens in Bucharest’s Sector 2, each creating handcrafted ornaments that will brighten the mall all month long.

The holiday program begins on November 30 with the Winter Parade, featuring Santa Claus, elves, and favorite holiday characters, plus creative ornament workshops and a playful balloon-filled Globe Booth. The same day also marks the opening of Veranda’s outdoor ice rink, a seasonal favorite that brings winter fun for families and friends.

Throughout December, Veranda Mall will host a series of beloved community traditions: Tombola de Crăciun (1-24 December) and Marea Ghetăreală on 5-6 December, where children leave their shoes overnight for St. Nicholas to fill with gifts.

One of Veranda Mall’s most heartwarming traditions is the Angel Tree, organized together with Armata Salvării România. Visitors can help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, turning generosity into a shared act of kindness.

Community involvement remains the foundation of Veranda’s spirit. “Giving back is part of who we are,” explains the marketing manager. “Whether it’s partnering with schools to create art, supporting local charities, or hosting cultural events, we see Veranda as a space where doing good feels natural, especially during the holiday season.”

The season also includes “Ordinul Cadoului Fermecat” initiative by Cercetașii României, where volunteers wrap gifts in exchange for charitable donations (December 4-5 and 20-23), turning generosity into a shared holiday ritual.

And the Santa Claus Los Bomboneros concert on 21 December - a musical celebration featuring eight instrumental Santas who will fill the mall with festive energy.

Nine years of connection and purpose

For Veranda Mall, the nine-year mark is more than just growth. They represent a journey built on trust, imagination, and a commitment to community. From its roots in the heart of Obor to its current role as a destination for modern urban life, Veranda continues to blend retail, entertainment, and social impact in a way that feels distinctly human.

This winter, as the lights go up and the season begins, Veranda invites everyone - families, friends, and even their pets to celebrate what it has always stood for: shopping that feels effortless, experiences that inspire, and a community that grows together.

