UK mining company Vast Resources hails higher production at Romanian site
UK mining company Vast Resources reported, on August 2, higher concentrate production at its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania in the second quarter of 2023.
The London-based mining company with projects in Romania and Zimbabwe said concentrate output in the second quarter rose 13% to 23,372 tonnes from 20,728 tonnes a quarter ago.
"The increase in production in June was due to the opening of sub-level 5, which allows mining on multiple fronts," the company explained.
Chief Executive Officer Andrew Prelea said: "Our production goals are linked closely with our exploration activities, and the positive Phase 1 results reported post-period end give the team further confidence in our ability to establish Baita Plai as a profitable long-life mine."
(Photo: Natalia Bystrova | Dreamstime.com)
iulian@romania-insider.com