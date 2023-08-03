UK mining company Vast Resources reported, on August 2, higher concentrate production at its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania in the second quarter of 2023.

The London-based mining company with projects in Romania and Zimbabwe said concentrate output in the second quarter rose 13% to 23,372 tonnes from 20,728 tonnes a quarter ago.

"The increase in production in June was due to the opening of sub-level 5, which allows mining on multiple fronts," the company explained.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Prelea said: "Our production goals are linked closely with our exploration activities, and the positive Phase 1 results reported post-period end give the team further confidence in our ability to establish Baita Plai as a profitable long-life mine."

(Photo: Natalia Bystrova | Dreamstime.com)

