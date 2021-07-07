Profile picture for user sfodor
Events

Classical music festival kicks off in Bucharest

07 July 2021
Vara Magică (Magical Summer), a classical music festival, holds this year’s edition between July 7 and August 19. Eleven concerts are part of the program of the event, held at the Athenaeum’s Grand Hall.

Among the artists and ensembles scheduled to perform are the Romanian Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Măcelaru; the Romanian Sinfonietta Orchestra, with Alexander Sitkovetsky as conductor and soloist; Wave Quartet; and PlaCello ensemble.

Other performances will be delivered by soprano Elena Mosuc, accompanied by guitar player Bogdan Mihăilescu and pianist Vasilica Stoiciu Frunză; pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja; violinist Alexandru Tomesu alongside harpist Miruna Vidican; pianists Sînziana Mircea and Mădălina Pașol; violinist David Lefèvre, cellist Edouard Sapey Triomphe, and pianist Andrey Yaroshinsky.

The program is available here.

Tickets can be purchased from lanto.ro, bilete.ro, and the Athenaeum’s ticket office.

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

