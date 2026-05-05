Only Van Gogh artwork in Romania goes on display at Art Safari New Museum in Bucharest

The only work by Vincent van Gogh in Romania will be displayed to the public for the first time at Art Safari New Museum, as part of a major exhibition opening on May 9 in Bucharest. The show, titled “The Recovered Collection. The Slătineanu Story,” will run until July 19 and brings together over 100 artworks and valuable objects from one of the country’s most significant private collections.

Hosted at the exhibition space on Amzei Street, the event centers on “The Carrot Puller,” a charcoal-on-paper piece created in 1885 during van Gogh’s early period in the Dutch village of Nuenen. The work stands out for its dark tones and strong lines, reflecting the artist’s fascination at the time with rural life and peasant labor - far removed from the vibrant colors that would later define his style, the organizers said.

The drawing was acquired around 1900 by Romanian doctor and collector Alexandru Slătineanu while he was studying in Paris. He purchased it from renowned art dealer Ambroise Vollard, who played a key role in promoting artists such as Pablo Picasso and Paul Cézanne and in bringing wider recognition to van Gogh’s work after his death.

Slătineanu brought the piece to Romania in 1902, where it remained in the family collection for decades.

The exhibition also tells the broader story of the Slătineanu collection, divided between the works gathered by Alexandru Slătineanu and those later expanded by his son, Barbu. Alongside European and Romanian paintings, visitors can see ceramics, jewelry, weapons, decorative items, and archaeological pieces.

According to Art Safari representatives, the exhibition is also significant for another reason: the Slătineanu collection was restituted to the family by the Romanian state after decades, adding a historical dimension to the display.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)