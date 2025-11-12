Vâlcea pork sausages become Romania’s 15th EU-protected geographical indication product

The European Commission has officially recognized Cârnați din topor din Vâlcea as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) product, making it the 15th Romanian product to receive this European distinction. Produced in Vâlcea County, these traditional pork sausages are made from 80% meat and 20% fat, hand-chopped with a hatchet into large, uneven cubes, then smoked over beech wood.

The sausages are known for their irregular cylindrical shape, natural casing, and the distinct flavor given by the salt from Ocnele Mari and the smoky aroma of beech wood.

According to the European Commission’s office in Romania, the Cârnați din topor din Vâlcea stand out for their traditional preparation method and unique taste, reflecting the region’s local heritage.

The decision was published on November 11 in the Official Journal of the European Union under Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/2259, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture announced.

Romania now has 15 products registered at the European level, joining well-known names such as Sibiu Salami, Topoloveni Plum Jam, and Telemea de Sibiu.

Four additional Romanian products, namely Babic de Buzău, Brânză frământată de Teaca, Salam Poiana Mărului, and Bere Sadu, are currently under EU review for geographical indication status.

