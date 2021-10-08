Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
andrei@romania-insider.com 

 

Vaccination rate across Romania ranges between 20% and 53%

08 October 2021
Bucharest has a vaccination rate of almost 52.8% (of the population eligible for vaccination), according to official data published by HotNews.ro. The capital city is followed in the vaccination ranking by the counties of Cluj with 47.9% and Sibiu with 41.0%.

The lowest vaccination rate is in Suceava county, nicknamed "the Romanian Lombardy" at the beginning of the pandemic due to a large number of Covid-19 cases. Here, only 20.6% of the eligible population is vaccinated.

Suceava is followed by Giurgiu with 21.1% and Covasna with 21.9%.

In 17 counties, the vaccination percentage is between 30% and 40%, and in the rest of them, it is between 20% and 30%.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

