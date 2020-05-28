University in western Romania will train educators to teach online

The West University of Timişoara (UVT) has launched a postgraduate program covering online teaching.

The program targets mainly teachers in the pre-university school cycles and is meant to train them to use teaching methods adapted to online education and the appropriate digital instruments.

Those enrolling in the program will learn to efficiently use digital resources and instruments in teaching, learning, and evaluation activities, communicate and collaborate using digital technologies in teaching activities, and develop digital content.

The program lasts seven weeks and is carried out online.

“With this program, a national premiere, we are sharing this experience of teaching online with our colleagues, teachers in pre-university education. It is a national premiere in the field of education,” professor Marilen Pirtea, the provost of UVT, said, quoted by Timopolis.ro.

(Photo: Chavapong Prateep Na Thalang Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]