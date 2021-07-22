USDA: Romania's wheat crop to rise by 58% in 2021

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its estimate for Romania's wheat production by an additional 300,000 tonnes to 9.5 million tons, 58% above 2020 - a year with negative records for most crops in the country.

According to USDA, however, this year's crop will still lag 500,000 tonnes below the ten mln tonnes threshold reached in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

"Romania, where most of the country continues to receive favorable rainfall, especially in the southeast where there are the largest productions will produce 0.3 mln tonnes more [than previously estimnated] up to 9,5 mln tonnes. Similarly, Bulgaria benefited from above-average rainfall, with its estimated production revised up 0.2 mln tonnes to 6.1 mln tonnes," the USDA report, quoted by Economica.net, said.

According to the forecasts of the European Commission's latest report from June 26, Romanian farmers would harvest 9.7 mln tonnes out of the 2,100 hectares cultivated.

Thus, Romania would be ahead of Poland in the ranking of the largest wheat producers in the EU, ranking third after France (36.2 mln tonnes according to the European Commission and 38 mln tonnes according to USDA) and Germany (22.5 mln tonnes).

The estimated production of the European Commission for Poland is 9.5 mln tonnes, while the USDA estimates that Polish farmers will achieve 11.7 mln tonnes.

(Photo: Dmytro Shestakov/ Dreamstime)

