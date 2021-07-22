Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 08:06
Business

USDA: Romania's wheat crop to rise by 58% in 2021

22 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its estimate for Romania's wheat production by an additional 300,000 tonnes to 9.5 million tons, 58% above 2020 - a year with negative records for most crops in the country.

According to USDA, however, this year's crop will still lag 500,000 tonnes below the ten mln tonnes threshold reached in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

"Romania, where most of the country continues to receive favorable rainfall, especially in the southeast where there are the largest productions will produce 0.3 mln tonnes more [than previously estimnated] up to 9,5 mln tonnes. Similarly, Bulgaria benefited from above-average rainfall, with its estimated production revised up 0.2 mln tonnes to 6.1 mln tonnes," the USDA report, quoted by Economica.net, said.

According to the forecasts of the European Commission's latest report from June 26, Romanian farmers would harvest 9.7 mln tonnes out of the 2,100 hectares cultivated.

Thus, Romania would be ahead of Poland in the ranking of the largest wheat producers in the EU, ranking third after France (36.2 mln tonnes according to the European Commission and 38 mln tonnes according to USDA) and Germany (22.5 mln tonnes).

The estimated production of the European Commission for Poland is 9.5 mln tonnes, while the USDA estimates that Polish farmers will achieve 11.7 mln tonnes.

(Photo: Dmytro Shestakov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 08:06
Business

USDA: Romania's wheat crop to rise by 58% in 2021

22 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its estimate for Romania's wheat production by an additional 300,000 tonnes to 9.5 million tons, 58% above 2020 - a year with negative records for most crops in the country.

According to USDA, however, this year's crop will still lag 500,000 tonnes below the ten mln tonnes threshold reached in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

"Romania, where most of the country continues to receive favorable rainfall, especially in the southeast where there are the largest productions will produce 0.3 mln tonnes more [than previously estimnated] up to 9,5 mln tonnes. Similarly, Bulgaria benefited from above-average rainfall, with its estimated production revised up 0.2 mln tonnes to 6.1 mln tonnes," the USDA report, quoted by Economica.net, said.

According to the forecasts of the European Commission's latest report from June 26, Romanian farmers would harvest 9.7 mln tonnes out of the 2,100 hectares cultivated.

Thus, Romania would be ahead of Poland in the ranking of the largest wheat producers in the EU, ranking third after France (36.2 mln tonnes according to the European Commission and 38 mln tonnes according to USDA) and Germany (22.5 mln tonnes).

The estimated production of the European Commission for Poland is 9.5 mln tonnes, while the USDA estimates that Polish farmers will achieve 11.7 mln tonnes.

(Photo: Dmytro Shestakov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks