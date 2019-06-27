Romanian opposition parties launch call for 2020 “responsible government”

Romanian opposition parties USR and PLUS have launched the România Unită (United Romania) project, an agreement to prepare a “responsible government” and directed towards political parties and academic and civil society actors.

The two parties spoke of “an invitation to a responsible political dialogue in order to find the appropriate solutions following the failed act of government of the current parliamentary majority and to prepare a viable alternative for 2020.”

According to the leaders of the two parties, Dacian Cioloş and Dan Barna, “it is important that all bona fide forces in society – political, academic, civil society – join this project so as to make sure we offer the electorate the best option.”

The two parties, which scored a major victory in the recent EU Parliament elections, put forth a series of political and public policy proposals for “a solid project, dedicated to Romanian society.”

The political proposals included a call to the opposition “to understand the need for unity and political coherence and offer the Romanian electorate definite options, which prevent or limit political fragmentation.”

The two parties also argued in favor a positive presidential campaign and for a collaboration between the opposition parties that would allow them to identify the best candidates that could win the elections in all communes, cities and counties in the country.

“The opposition needs to make sure it will propose competent and honest politicians, so as to obtain a decisive vote, that would allow the building of a majority and of a solid government for at least four years,” the alliance said.

Among the public policies proposals presented by the two parties are a constitutional reform that would depoliticize institution and turn the Fără Penali initiative into a constitutional text and bringing the justice system to European standards.

Other proposals are: an electoral reform that would see local elections held in two rounds; a reform of central and local administration so as to better serve the needs of Romanian citizens at home and abroad; the elimination of inefficient spending and of special pensions; fair labor taxation; making education and healthcare strategic objectives of the Romanian state; a major focus on developing the country’s road, railway and airway infrastructure; maximum EU funds absorption; the modernization and endowment of the Romanian Army in line with the commitments assumed through the NATO membership; policies to eradicate the poverty present in many areas of the country; policies to encourage entrepreneurship; the digitalization of public services; and investments in agriculture, among others.

Cioloş and Barna explained that the final form of the agreement they proposed is subject to negotiations between the opposition parties and other relevant actors that wish to join the Romania United project. The final document would become the governing program proposed to Romanian citizens.

(Photo: Alianta USR PLUS Facebook Page)