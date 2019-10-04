Initiative to ban convicted people from public office is constitutional, Romanian court rules

The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, April 9, that “Fara penali in functii publice,” the initiative to change the Constitution and ban convicted people from holding positions in state institutions, is constitutional.

“Fara penali in functii publice” is based on a citizens' initiative and has been strongly supported and promoted by opposition party Save Romania Union (USR). The campaign gathered one million signatures, and 950,000 of them were submitted to the Parliament.

“Today's decision of the Constitutional Court shows once again that the initiative must be in the Constitution. “Fara penali” represents the desire of one million Romanians who want a Romania oriented towards development, and the first step is to ban people convicted for corruption from holding important public positions. We express our confidence that it will be voted and supported by the MPs of all political parties, just like the citizens who signed the initiative did,” USR president Dan Barna said.

Following the decision of the Constitutional Court, the “Fara penali in functii publice” initiative will enter the parliamentary circuit, which means it will be debated in parliamentary committees and then voted in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The procedure will end with a referendum that must have quorum and majority vote.

