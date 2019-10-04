Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:52
Politics
Initiative to ban convicted people from public office is constitutional, Romanian court rules
10 April 2019
The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, April 9, that “Fara penali in functii publice,” the initiative to change the Constitution and ban convicted people from holding positions in state institutions, is constitutional.

“Fara penali in functii publice” is based on a citizens' initiative and has been strongly supported and promoted by opposition party Save Romania Union (USR). The campaign gathered one million signatures, and 950,000 of them were submitted to the Parliament.

“Today's decision of the Constitutional Court shows once again that the initiative must be in the Constitution. “Fara penali” represents the desire of one million Romanians who want a Romania oriented towards development, and the first step is to ban people convicted for corruption from holding important public positions. We express our confidence that it will be voted and supported by the MPs of all political parties, just like the citizens who signed the initiative did,” USR president Dan Barna said.

Following the decision of the Constitutional Court, the “Fara penali in functii publice” initiative will enter the parliamentary circuit, which means it will be debated in parliamentary committees and then voted in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The procedure will end with a referendum that must have quorum and majority vote.

(Photo source: Facebook / Fara Penali in Functii Publice)

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:38
19 September 2018
Politics
SE Romania City Hall cancels 6,000 signatures for campaign to ban convicted people from office

The City Hall of the seaside city of Constanta, in southeastern Romania, has canceled 6,000 signatures gathered for the...

Comments
Normal
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:52
The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, April 9, that “Fara penali in functii publice,” the initiative to change the Constitution and ban convicted people from holding positions in state institutions, is constitutional.

“Fara penali in functii publice” is based on a citizens' initiative and has been strongly supported and promoted by opposition party Save Romania Union (USR). The campaign gathered one million signatures, and 950,000 of them were submitted to the Parliament.

“Today's decision of the Constitutional Court shows once again that the initiative must be in the Constitution. “Fara penali” represents the desire of one million Romanians who want a Romania oriented towards development, and the first step is to ban people convicted for corruption from holding important public positions. We express our confidence that it will be voted and supported by the MPs of all political parties, just like the citizens who signed the initiative did,” USR president Dan Barna said.

Following the decision of the Constitutional Court, the “Fara penali in functii publice” initiative will enter the parliamentary circuit, which means it will be debated in parliamentary committees and then voted in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The procedure will end with a referendum that must have quorum and majority vote.

(Photo source: Facebook / Fara Penali in Functii Publice)

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:38
19 September 2018
Politics
SE Romania City Hall cancels 6,000 signatures for campaign to ban convicted people from office

The City Hall of the seaside city of Constanta, in southeastern Romania, has canceled 6,000 signatures gathered for the...

