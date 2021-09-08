Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Politics

Reformists' motion against Romania's Govt. still stuck in procedures

08 September 2021
Invoking constitutional provisions and a precedent dating from 2010, Chamber of Deputies president Ludovic Orban promised to take seriously the no-confidence motion filed by the reformist party USR-PLUS against the Government. Specifically, Orban officially notified the Government about the motion and summoned once again the Parliament's leading body (Permanent Bureau) that is supposed to schedule the debate and vote calendar, Mediafax reported.

Since Orban is the rival of prime minister Florin Citu in the internal elections within the National Liberal Party (PNL), his statements prompted criticism from the Liberal faction that supports the prime minister. Some of them (Robert Sighiartau) made clear their commitment to block the motion at any cost, including by boycott.

According to the Parliament's regulations, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies is supposed to notify the Government about no-confidence motions and summon the Permanent Bureau on the day the motion was filed. The Permanent Bureau tables the motion within five days, and the MPs give their vote after another three days.

Ludovic Orban clarified that he has all the original signatures of the MPs behind the no-confidence motion, rejecting any speculations about irregularities. 

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

