Romanian reformist leader Ciolos "disappointed" by emerging ruling coalition

The president of the Romanian reformist party USR, Dacian Ciolos, declared himself disappointed with the Liberal Party (PNL) that picked up the Social Democrats (PSD) as their would-be new ruling partners. The Liberals thus betrayed the wishes and hopes of the electorate that voted them, Ciolos said.

"I am outraged to see that these people have so easily chosen to betray the hope of those who wanted a government for the modernization of the Romanian state with USR," the USR leader said, according to Hotnews.ro.

The reformist leader also said that the "old parties" (meaning the Liberals and the Social Democrats) felt threatened by the "new breath" that USR brought in politics and by their correctness.

"We tried to do our job with honour and fairness, to be firm when it came to values, even if, probably, we didn't find the best approach all the time. But we did not betray our promises, even though some considered us not flexible sometimes," he said.

He also openly accused the Liberals that almost all that mattered to them was the access to resources and power "for the sake of perpetuating a clientelistic style of administration that has nothing in common with the real needs of the people."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)