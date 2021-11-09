The National Political Bureau of the Liberal party (PNL) voted, on the evening of Monday, November 8, to begin negotiations with the Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition. The vote was 48 against 22, according to sources familiar with the vote quoted by G4media.

Prior to the vote, supporters of the party gathered in the front of the building where the liberal leadership was summoned and demonstrated against the planned alliance.

Former PNL president Ludovic Orban argued strongly against the alliance as well. Among the liberals who voted against an alliance with PSD there are the president of PNL Bucharest, Ciprian Ciucu, the president of Oradea County Council and leader of PNL Bihor, Ilie Bolojan, the Mayor of Oradea, Florin Birta, the PNL leader of Giurgiu, Dan Motreanu, the head of PNL Teleorman , Eugen Pârvulescu, but also Monica Anisie, Ludovic Orban, Antonel Tănase or Raluca Turcan.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

