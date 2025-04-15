Romania's opposition party USR faces deep internal divide

Romania's main democratic opposition party, Save Romania Union (USR), issued on April 14 an official note stating that the National Bureau decided, unanimously by those present, to empower the party's Secretary-General Dominic Fritz to manage all contracts.

The note followed the Bureau's decision last week to no longer support the presidential candidacy of USR leader Elena Lasconi in the presidential campaign and instead use all resources to back independent candidate Nicusor Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest.

The decision aims to "operationalize the internal functioning of the party and allow current activities to be carried out," Digi24 reported.

"The Secretary-General will have the mandate to sign, administer and take all necessary measures to execute contracts concluded with third parties, for the good administration and streamlining of the party's activity," the document sent by the USR also states.

In turn, Elena Lasconi, in a Facebook post, announced she is still the president of USR and a presidential candidate.

Speaking of the National Bureau's meeting on April 14, Lasconi said, "It was a new attempt to sabotage me, to stop my [presidential] campaign. It is, therefore, an act of sabotage of my candidacy, of my campaign, but the USR president has not changed."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)