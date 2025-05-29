Romanian party USR to elect new leader in June

Romania’s liberal party Save Romania Union (USR) will elect a new president in June, following a decision by the party’s National Bureau to approve the internal election calendar.

Former leader Elena Lasconi resigned in early May after the weak score she received in the first round of the 2025 presidential elections. Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz, currently USR’s first vice-president, is serving as interim leader.

The vote will be conducted electronically, with all party members eligible to participate in the direct and secret ballot, USR said. Candidates can submit their bids between May 29 and June 2.

The first round of online voting is scheduled for June 11–13, with results to be centralized and preparations for a potential runoff taking place on June 14–15. If no candidate secures a majority in the first round, a second round will be held from June 16 to 18.

Thus, USR plans to have a new president by the congress scheduled for June 21.

The party leadership emphasized the urgency of electing a legitimate president, citing ongoing negotiations for a potential entry into government and the need for strong leadership to steer USR through upcoming political challenges.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)