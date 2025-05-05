Politics

President of opposition party USR resigns after weak score in Romania’s presidential race

05 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elena Lasconi, the president of the Save Romania Union (USR), has resigned from the party’s helm after the weak score she received in the first round of the presidential elections.

Lasconi, who lost her own party’s support for her presidential bid a month before the elections, gathered some 2.68% of the votes. In the November 2024 presidential round, she won 19.17% of the votes and was headed for a second round against pro-Russia Călin Georgescu when the Constitutional Court decided to annul the elections amid concerns over foreign interference in the process.

“The time has come for a difficult decision. I am resigning from the position of USR president. I think this is what is correct, natural, and good at this time. I am resigning knowing that, in the last year, I have done everything in my power to make Romania better,” Lasconi wrote in a social media post.

Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz is to take over as interim president of USR.

The party’s Political Committee will meet today to validate its support for Nicușor Dan in the second round of the presidential elections.

Elena Lasconi accuses USR of 'political execution’ after informal vote to back Bucharest mayor in presidential elections

Romania's opposition party USR faces deep internal divide

Romania’s USR leader plans to “deeply restructure” her party

(Photo: Adriana Neagoe/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Politics

President of opposition party USR resigns after weak score in Romania’s presidential race

05 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elena Lasconi, the president of the Save Romania Union (USR), has resigned from the party’s helm after the weak score she received in the first round of the presidential elections.

Lasconi, who lost her own party’s support for her presidential bid a month before the elections, gathered some 2.68% of the votes. In the November 2024 presidential round, she won 19.17% of the votes and was headed for a second round against pro-Russia Călin Georgescu when the Constitutional Court decided to annul the elections amid concerns over foreign interference in the process.

“The time has come for a difficult decision. I am resigning from the position of USR president. I think this is what is correct, natural, and good at this time. I am resigning knowing that, in the last year, I have done everything in my power to make Romania better,” Lasconi wrote in a social media post.

Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz is to take over as interim president of USR.

The party’s Political Committee will meet today to validate its support for Nicușor Dan in the second round of the presidential elections.

Elena Lasconi accuses USR of 'political execution’ after informal vote to back Bucharest mayor in presidential elections

Romania's opposition party USR faces deep internal divide

Romania’s USR leader plans to “deeply restructure” her party

(Photo: Adriana Neagoe/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2025
Politics
Romanian PM resigns, Social Democrats quit governing coalition after presidential election outcome
05 May 2025
Politics
President of opposition party USR resigns after weak score in Romania’s presidential race
05 May 2025
Politics
Far-right candidate George Simion dominates diaspora, national vote in Romanian presidential elections
05 May 2025
Politics
US eliminates Romania from Visa Waiver program
05 May 2025
Politics
Romanians vote massively for change as Bucharest's reformist mayor joins nationalist frontrunner in second round of presidential elections - partial results
02 May 2025
Society
Romania drops to 55th in 2025 World Press Freedom Index, US also falls to 57th
02 May 2025
Events
World Press Photo returns to Bucharest with powerful stories from around the world
02 May 2025
Defense
Romania plans to boost defense spending and strengthen military capabilities, interim president says