Used cars hold 83% share in total new registrations in Romania

New car registrations in Romania rose by 58% year-on-year in April, as April 2020 was one of the weakest months in five years due to the lockdown.

However, the market for new cars was 14% lower year-on-year in the first four months of 2021, while the used car market grew and is currently five times larger than that of new cars.

New car registrations in Romania increased in April 2021 by 58% compared to April 2020, reaching a volume of 6,862 units.

For the first four months of 2021, the new car registrations in Romania reached 27,624 units, a decrease of 14% compared to the similar period of 2020 (32,300 units).

Regarding used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 34,240 units in April 2021, an increase of 1% compared to April 2020. For the first four months of 2021, the registrations of used cars in Romania reached 135,539 units, an increase of 5% compared to the similar period of 2020 (128,325 units).

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)