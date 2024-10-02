US Ambassador says Romania may join Visa Waiver "sometime in 2025"

US Ambassador in Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, poured some cold water on the bullish statements of her counterpart in Washington, Andrei Muraru, who concluded that once the visa refusal rate has dropped below 3%, the process is completed.

Kavalec informed the Romanian government on October 1, after the meeting with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, that "there are still some important steps to be taken, in the coming months, to determine if Romania is really eligible to participate in the Visa Waiver program."

If the US government's decision is favorable, the program could become operational "sometime in 2025," she said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Romanians would most likely be able to travel visa-free to the US starting the first part of 2025, the Romanian ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, announced previously, based on the fact that Romania formally fulfills all the technical requirements to be part of the program.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)