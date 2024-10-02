Politics

US Ambassador says Romania may join Visa Waiver "sometime in 2025"

02 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US Ambassador in Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, poured some cold water on the bullish statements of her counterpart in Washington, Andrei Muraru, who concluded that once the visa refusal rate has dropped below 3%, the process is completed.

Kavalec informed the Romanian government on October 1, after the meeting with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, that "there are still some important steps to be taken, in the coming months, to determine if Romania is really eligible to participate in the Visa Waiver program."

If the US government's decision is favorable, the program could become operational "sometime in 2025," she said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Romanians would most likely be able to travel visa-free to the US starting the first part of 2025, the Romanian ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, announced previously, based on the fact that Romania formally fulfills all the technical requirements to be part of the program.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Politics

US Ambassador says Romania may join Visa Waiver "sometime in 2025"

02 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US Ambassador in Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, poured some cold water on the bullish statements of her counterpart in Washington, Andrei Muraru, who concluded that once the visa refusal rate has dropped below 3%, the process is completed.

Kavalec informed the Romanian government on October 1, after the meeting with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, that "there are still some important steps to be taken, in the coming months, to determine if Romania is really eligible to participate in the Visa Waiver program."

If the US government's decision is favorable, the program could become operational "sometime in 2025," she said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Romanians would most likely be able to travel visa-free to the US starting the first part of 2025, the Romanian ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, announced previously, based on the fact that Romania formally fulfills all the technical requirements to be part of the program.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 October 2024
Society
Romanian govt. backs Orthodox Church’s plan to set up school in France, social center in Italy
02 October 2024
Justice
Court orders return of cars confiscated from Tate brothers in Romania
02 October 2024
Real Estate
Iulius brings Jumbo to its EUR 0.5 bln urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca
02 October 2024
Transport
Romanian state airline Tarom begins restructuring with aircraft sales, office closures
02 October 2024
Politics
US Ambassador says Romania may join Visa Waiver "sometime in 2025"
02 October 2024
Finance
Romania's central bank governor Isarescu, confirmed for new term, speaks of passing on power to new generation
01 October 2024
Energy
US EXIM approves USD 99 mln loan to support development of small modular reactor in Romania
01 October 2024
Tech
Starlink conducting tests in Romania to boost coverage of satellite internet coverage