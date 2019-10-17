Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 14:36
Events
Bucharest film festival looks at connection between city and nature
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of UrbanEye Film Festival will look at the connection between nature and the city. The event takes place between November 6 and November 10 at Elvire Popesco cinema and Arcub.

The public is invited to ponder how man modeled nature by seeing films such as Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Zhalanash - Empty Shore, see how the concepts of living and home are defined in other parts of the country in The Human Shelter, travel to Russia’s most polluted city in Melting Souls, or see the sacrifices that access to education entails in a small community in Himalaya in The Children of the Snow Land.

A special section of the festival is dedicated to portraits of architects. This year, the public can watch the documentaries 60 Elephants, about Yona Friedman, Renzo Piano, The Architect of Light and Renzo Piano, The Power of the Archive, and City Dreamers, a Canadian film about four remarkable architects.

The festival will also screen documentaries on the way political change is reflected in architecture, the city and people’s lives. Among them are Palace for the People, which tells the story of five representative buildings for the socialist era, Timebox, a personal archive of the northeastern Romania city of Iaşi over a period of 40 years, and Warsaw: A City Divided, about the construction of the Warsaw ghetto.

(Photo: Anthropocene Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 14:36
Events
Bucharest film festival looks at connection between city and nature
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of UrbanEye Film Festival will look at the connection between nature and the city. The event takes place between November 6 and November 10 at Elvire Popesco cinema and Arcub.

The public is invited to ponder how man modeled nature by seeing films such as Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Zhalanash - Empty Shore, see how the concepts of living and home are defined in other parts of the country in The Human Shelter, travel to Russia’s most polluted city in Melting Souls, or see the sacrifices that access to education entails in a small community in Himalaya in The Children of the Snow Land.

A special section of the festival is dedicated to portraits of architects. This year, the public can watch the documentaries 60 Elephants, about Yona Friedman, Renzo Piano, The Architect of Light and Renzo Piano, The Power of the Archive, and City Dreamers, a Canadian film about four remarkable architects.

The festival will also screen documentaries on the way political change is reflected in architecture, the city and people’s lives. Among them are Palace for the People, which tells the story of five representative buildings for the socialist era, Timebox, a personal archive of the northeastern Romania city of Iaşi over a period of 40 years, and Warsaw: A City Divided, about the construction of the Warsaw ghetto.

(Photo: Anthropocene Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 October 2019
Politics
Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi can start her mandate as European Chief Prosecutor
16 October 2019
Politics
Who is Romania’s newly appointed prime minister?
15 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president names Liberal leader to form the Government
15 October 2019
Business
Romania, back in the race for Volkswagen plant as group pauses investment in Turkey
15 October 2019
Social
BBC: Why does Romania, a country overflowing with rubbish, import more from abroad?
15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40