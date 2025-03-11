Urban Blues Fest holds sixth edition in Bucharest in April

The sixth edition of Urban Blues Fest will take place at The Pub Trocadero in Bucharest next month, from April 4 to April 6. This year’s festival promises three nights of blues performances that celebrate both tradition and modernity.

The festival kicks off on April 4 with Sentimental Journey, featuring Robert Cristian Zsugya, aka Southernman Robbie. He will launch his third album, Back to The Roots, a fusion of Southern American blues and traditional Romanian music, incorporating unconventional instruments like trombone, trumpet, tuba, mandolin, and tilinca.

Also performing that evening are David Luca and American duo Jad Tariq & Wyly Bigger, with Tariq bringing his signature jump blues style and Bigger adding his contagious rhythms on piano.

On April 5, Fusion Day will highlight musical blends across genres such as blues, rock, pop, funk, soul, and prog. Chris Rand and the Heavy Echo from the UK will debut in Romania, launching their first studio album. Valentin Farcaș, a renowned figure in rock and jazz, and Free Connection, a quintet from Sfântu Gheorghe blending diverse musical styles, will also perform.

The final day, Guitar Day on April 6, will feature Romanian guitar legend Florin Ochescu with his trio Stones Free, returning to the festival after three years. Internationally acclaimed blues guitarist and vocalist Ben Poole will close the festival, bringing his powerful blues rock style to the stage.

More details can be found on the festival’s website.

(Photo source: the organisers)