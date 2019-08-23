Logistics group UPS appoints new managing director for Romania

Logistics group UPS appointed Dutchman Yannick Mooijman as its managing director for Hungary, Greece, Romania, and Slovenia, where he has responsibility for UPS’s operations, business development and strategy.

He replaces Jim Kearney, who was promoted to vice-president, finance, UPS Emerging Markets.

“Yannick has the experience to help UPS customers grow their business by tapping into cross-border and intercontinental trade flows, which are growing faster than global gross domestic production,” said Lou Rivieccio, president, UPS Europe.

“We see great potential in Hungary, Greece, Romania, and Slovenia and we are continuously investing in our service portfolio, network, and infrastructure. UPS customers in these countries now enjoy one day faster service on our most economical, day-definite ground service when shipping to 25 countries in Europe,” added Yannick Mooijman, who has been working within UPS group for 18 years.

UPS first offered its services in Romania in 1990 through a service partner, and established its own operations in 2008. Today, the company services its customers through a network of three facilities, and offers connections to UPS’s global network from Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest-Otopeni, and Timişoara.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)