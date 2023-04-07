Cluj-based Untold tops the list of music festivals known to local audiences, a survey by market research agency iSense Solutions shows.

According to the poll, Cluj-Napoca's Untold sits comfortably atop the list with 97% of respondents mentioning it, followed by Neversea in Constanta (90%) and Electric Castle in Bontida, Cluj (83%).

SAGA Festival in Bucharest and Summer Well in Buftea follow on the list, with 52% each. These are followed by Nostalgia Retro-Disco-Future (22%), Beach, Please! (12%), Open Air Blue Air Blues Festival (12%), and Massif (10%).

"Compared to last year, the intention to participate in festivals has doubled, and this confirms the fact that Romanians appreciate music festivals. At the same time, there is a very good long-term memorability of the activities that I see during the festivals, and this must be the key to the strategy of sponsoring companies at such events," says Andrei Cânda, managing partner, iSense Solutions.

Last year, Emil Boc, the mayor of Cluj, estimated that the popular electro-music festival brought at least EUR 50 million to the city's money circulation, registering roughly 360,000 attendants throughout its four days. David Guetta, G-Eazy, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Anne Marie, Steve Aoki, and more were among the high-profile artists that visited Cluj Arena for that edition.

This year, the festival will take place between August 3rd and August 6th. The lineup includes Martin Garrix, Kshmr, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Imagine Dragons.

The survey also revealed that 43% of the respondents declare that they will buy a one-day ticket for a festival this year, 38% a subscription and 13% declare that they will go by invitation, and will allocate an average of RON 542 to spend, mentioning a maximum amount of RON 816 and a minimum amount of RON 391.

"I firmly believe that festivals are increasingly important in the marketing mix of brands. Because festivals are most of the time the best context in which people (relaxed and in a good mood) can perceive the messages of the brands", Cristian China-Birta, marketing director of the Open Air Festival - Blues Festival, said.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 respondents aged between 18 and 65.

(Photo: Untold on Facebook)