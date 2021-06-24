Untold: Romanian music festival announces first names in 2021 lineup

David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be part of Untold’s 2021 lineup, the music festival announced.

Steve Aoki, Alok, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies, Benny Benassi and Martin Solveig are also expected at the event, alongside The Script and Parov Stelar.

For the first time in Romania, the public will also get to see US rapper Tyga perform at the event. The winner of a Grammy and holder of Platinum and Gold discs for record sales, Tyga has also set various records with online audiences. The official video of his single Taste gathered more than 1.2 billion views.

At the same time, Paul Kalkbrenner, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones B2B Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Raresh, Rhadoo and Tale of Us are set to perform on the festival’s Galaxy stage, while the Alchemy stage will host Camo & Krooked, Chase & Status DJ Set, Dirtyphonics DJ Set, DUB FX, Netsky, Rudimental DJ and Wilkinson DJ Set & MC AD-Apt.

The lineup of the event is available here.

Untold takes place between September 9 and September 12, in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

