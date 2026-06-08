Blood donors can earn free entry to UNTOLD festival in Romania

Romania's longest-running blood donation initiative, Blood Network, has returned for its 12th edition, with organizers offering free one-day tickets to UNTOLD 2026 for people who donate blood through the campaign. Since its launch in 2015, the initiative has helped save more than 70,000 lives with the support of over 23,000 donors across the country.

The campaign began on June 6 and runs through July 12. It includes a mobile blood donation caravan that is set to stop in 10 Romanian cities.

This year, blood donors can take part in the campaign in Bucharest, Craiova, Timișoara, Ploiești, Cluj-Napoca, Zalău, Târgu Mureș, Iași, Oradea, and Alexandria. Those who donate blood at the mobile caravan between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and register in the "Și Eu Donez" database will receive a free one-day ticket for the opening day of UNTOLD 2026.

The first day of the festival, scheduled for August 6 in Cluj-Napoca, will feature performances by artists including Sting, The Chainsmokers, James Hype, Maddix, Carl Cox, Gramatik, and Grasu XXL.

“Through Blood Network, we wanted from the very beginning to transform the energy of the UNTOLD community into a real force for good,” said Edy Chereji, co-founder of UNTOLD Universe. “Together with our partners at Kaufland Romania, we have built the longest-running blood donation campaign in Romania and encouraged tens of thousands of people to help save lives.”

The Blood Network caravan began in Ploiești and Craiova on June 6-7 and will continue through Târgu Mureș, Timișoara, Oradea, Alexandria, Zalău, Bucharest, Iași, and Cluj-Napoca over the following weeks.

The campaign is organized in partnership with Kaufland Romania, the "Și Eu Donez" platform, and Romania's National Institute of Blood Transfusion. Further details can be found here.

UNTOLD 2026 will take place in Cluj-Napoca between August 6 and 9.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)