Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children

25 October 2024

Untold Universe joined the Doing it for the KIDS campaign initiated by Def Jam Romania to support the Blondie Association in covering the costs of essential medical flights for children with serious illnesses. 

The campaign will end with a charity concert at the Alhambra Garden in Bucharest on November 9, where famous artists from the hip-hop community will take the stage. The lineup includes Grasu XXL, Șatra B.E.N.Z., Petre Ștefan, IDK, Tussin, OG Eastbull, Aris & Edi, Alduts Sherdley, Rafoo, and ENDRU. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The Doing it for the KIDS campaign aims to draw attention to the urgent need for funds for the Blondie Association, which covers the high costs of medical flights for children. Each flight costs an average of EUR 30,000 but can reach much higher sums.

Acquiring a plane of its own is a priority of the Blondie Association, as it would significantly reduce these costs, allowing even more lives to be saved.

Established with the aim of providing a chance for life to seriously ill children who cannot be treated in Romania, the Blondie Association has become an essential pillar of medical air transport services. For four years, the association has been organizing medical flights to clinics outside the country, with the mission of creating the first air ambulance service in Romania. 

To date, 240 medical flights have been carried out, covering 600,000 kilometers. Blondie Association invested EUR 6 million in these rescue missions. 

In addition to transporting patients, the Blondie Association also provided aid during the Ukraine crisis, transporting 1,000 orphaned children to safety.

Untold, one of Romania’s biggest music festivals, will return with a new edition on August 7-10, 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold Universe)

