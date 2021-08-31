Untold: RO festival announces access requirements

The EU Covid-19 certificate or a rapid antigen test are needed for access to Untold, the music festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

“Untold fans will be able to access the festival’s premises this year only with the EU digital Covid-19 certificate or based on a rapid test. With this, the Untold organizers keep their commitment to holding one of the safest events in Europe,” a press release from the organizers, quoted by Agerpres, reads.

Those who take the rapid antigen test at the centers or clinics of the medical providers agreed by the festival receive after the test the bracelet serving as proof of the test's authenticity and a negative result, the organizers said. They are not required to also show the EU Covid-19 certificate but have to carry with them at all times the negative result of the test and their ID. The list of centers and clinics will be available on the festival’s website in the coming period.

Furthermore, minors aged between 7 and 12 need to have a negative test (rapid or RT-PCR) or proof of having recovered from the illness, as well as their birth certificate. Those aged between 12 and 14 need to show proof of vaccination, of having recovered from the illness or a negative test (rapid or RT-PCR), as well as the birth certificate. Participants aged between 14 and 18 can access the event based on vaccination proof, of having recovered from the illness or a negative test, and the ID documents.

Untold is scheduled to take place between September 9 and September 12. Among the artists in the lineup are David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, and Sam Feldt.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com