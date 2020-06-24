Head of Romanian state medical supplies trader investigated for bribe taking

The head of Romania's state-owned medical supplies trading company Unifarm, Eugen Adrian Ionel, is being investigated by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for allegedly asking a EUR 760,000 bribe from a supplier of face masks and coveralls.

The contract was sealed in the first part of March, before the requirements for competitive tenders were lifted - and yet it was not the result of a competitive bid, DNA prosecutors claim.

Only part of the supplies stipulated in the contract (1 million face masks) were delivered. The supplier failed to pay back to the intermediary and to the Unifarm head the 18% "fee" (bribe) agreed under the initial agreement. Thus, the Unifarm head canceled the deal, DNA prosecutors claim. Furthermore, the face masks delivered were not compliant with the requirements stipulated in the contract.

DNA estimates the losses incurred by Unifarm from the deal at RON 2.3 million (EUR 0.5 mln).

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)