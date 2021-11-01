UniCredit Romania sells EUR 110 mln bearer bonds to parent group

UniCredit Bank Romania intends to issue EUR 110 mln non-preferential, unsecured senior bonds with a 5-year redemption clause in December to meet the minimum requirements of own funds and eligible debts (MREL), Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

The bonds - carrying a 2.31% coupon - will be sold to the parent bank UC SpA from Italy, the daily also reported.

The bonds that will be issued by UniCredit Bank Romania and for which the UniCredit group in Italy is an investor are bearer bonds not listed at the time of issue.

"The issuance of non-preferential senior bonds is part of the 2021 Financing Plan and is in line with the resolution strategy adopted at the level of the UniCredit group - single entry point (SPE)," reads a UniCredit document quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

