Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:19
Business

UniCredit Romania sells EUR 110 mln bearer bonds to parent group

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania intends to issue EUR 110 mln non-preferential, unsecured senior bonds with a 5-year redemption clause in December to meet the minimum requirements of own funds and eligible debts (MREL), Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

The bonds - carrying a 2.31% coupon - will be sold to the parent bank UC SpA from Italy, the daily also reported.

The bonds that will be issued by UniCredit Bank Romania and for which the UniCredit group in Italy is an investor are bearer bonds not listed at the time of issue.

"The issuance of non-preferential senior bonds is part of the 2021 Financing Plan and is in line with the resolution strategy adopted at the level of the UniCredit group - single entry point (SPE)," reads a UniCredit document quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:47
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:19
Business

UniCredit Romania sells EUR 110 mln bearer bonds to parent group

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania intends to issue EUR 110 mln non-preferential, unsecured senior bonds with a 5-year redemption clause in December to meet the minimum requirements of own funds and eligible debts (MREL), Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

The bonds - carrying a 2.31% coupon - will be sold to the parent bank UC SpA from Italy, the daily also reported.

The bonds that will be issued by UniCredit Bank Romania and for which the UniCredit group in Italy is an investor are bearer bonds not listed at the time of issue.

"The issuance of non-preferential senior bonds is part of the 2021 Financing Plan and is in line with the resolution strategy adopted at the level of the UniCredit group - single entry point (SPE)," reads a UniCredit document quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:47
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu