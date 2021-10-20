Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 14:23
Events

Romania’s Unfinished festival returns with seven-day Midnight edition

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unfinished, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania, holds its sixth edition on an interactive digital platform between October 24 and October 31. This year, the theme of the festival revolves around the concept of Midnight.

"This year, we came up with the idea of "Midnight." The main reason is that people always talk about the "5 minutes to midnight" and the Doomsday Clock, but now we're past that moment. Midnight is now, and we're running out of time. Thus, midnight feels like a poetic way of saying <<emergency>>," explained Cristian Movilă, the founder of Unfinished.

Creative director Capucine Gros added: "We strongly believe that midnight is an ambivalent concept: midnight can be the moment we move from one day to the next, incorporating a dark part, but at the same time a bright one. Midnight stands for both the fears of the night and the hopes of fairy tales. It is also a moment of truth if we think of Cinderella. It is an end but also a beginning. Midnight refers directly to time, a central value for Unfinished, as people give their time to participate."

The Unfinished community, built in the last five years, is based on multidisciplinarity. It consists of people from different industries in 64 countries, such as Romania, Brazil, the USA, France, and Italy, who share similar values.

Unfinished was created by the Eidos Foundation as an ever-evolving experience. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:47
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 14:23
Events

Romania’s Unfinished festival returns with seven-day Midnight edition

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unfinished, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania, holds its sixth edition on an interactive digital platform between October 24 and October 31. This year, the theme of the festival revolves around the concept of Midnight.

"This year, we came up with the idea of "Midnight." The main reason is that people always talk about the "5 minutes to midnight" and the Doomsday Clock, but now we're past that moment. Midnight is now, and we're running out of time. Thus, midnight feels like a poetic way of saying <<emergency>>," explained Cristian Movilă, the founder of Unfinished.

Creative director Capucine Gros added: "We strongly believe that midnight is an ambivalent concept: midnight can be the moment we move from one day to the next, incorporating a dark part, but at the same time a bright one. Midnight stands for both the fears of the night and the hopes of fairy tales. It is also a moment of truth if we think of Cinderella. It is an end but also a beginning. Midnight refers directly to time, a central value for Unfinished, as people give their time to participate."

The Unfinished community, built in the last five years, is based on multidisciplinarity. It consists of people from different industries in 64 countries, such as Romania, Brazil, the USA, France, and Italy, who share similar values.

Unfinished was created by the Eidos Foundation as an ever-evolving experience. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:47
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks