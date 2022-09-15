UNFINISHED festival revitalizes one of Bucharest's oldest greenhouses

This year’s edition of UNFINISHED, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania, will take place in a revitalized University Garden, one of the oldest greenhouses in Bucharest.

The garden's furniture, green spaces, and greenhouse galleries will be brought back to life between September 29 and October 2. Debates, conversations, round tables, presentations, yoga sessions, runs, performances, and keynotes will take place in the monument building and in the 4,000 square meters of green space.

“After 2 years of online and restrictions, we wanted UNFINISHED22 to breathe, to have space, to welcome its community from 71 countries in a free spirit and no place was more appropriate than the University House and its historic garden,” said Cristian Movilă, the founder of the UNFINISHED festival.

“It’s incredible how a few minutes from such a busy boulevard as Magheru you can enjoy the peace, coolness, and memory of such a special place as this garden. It will be the heart of the festival and we can’t wait to meet so many people face-to-face again, many of them coming from overseas for UNFINISHED,” he added.

The garden of the University House is 151 years old. The building within its premises, the Liebrecht-Filipescu historical monument house, was built during Cuza’s time, and in the second part of the 19th century it was visited by King Carol I. The building became the seat of the University House in 1948, and the garden and the greenhouses are under the administration of the University of Bucharest.

Along with the University House, Radio Hall and the Bulandra Theater will open their gates for UNFINISHED.

The festival will also feature the famous family-style meals with the Unfinished community, art installations, musical moments, dance workshops, speed-dating sessions, and much more. Under the OFF-CENTER theme, artists, architects, great thinkers, entrepreneurs, philosophers, biologists, mathematicians, and more will explore the concept of decentralization in all aspects of life.

Participation in the event is done only based on application. The festival can also be experienced online only with prior registration.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UNFINISHED festival)